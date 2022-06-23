Go First to resume flights to this destination

Mumbai: India based low-budget air carrier, Go First will resume its direct flight service connecting Srinagar and Sharjah. The service will be resumed by end of this month.

‘The airline has recently received the bilateral rights to operate five flights per week on the Srinagar-Sharjah-Srinagar route and the final approval is awaited’, the airline said in a statement.

Also Read: Edible oil prices eased in the Indian markets

The airline had started the Srinagar-Sharjah flight on October 23 last year. This was the first direct flight connecting Jammu and Kashmir with the United Arab Emirates after 11 years. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had inaugurated the flight.

The airline said it will also introduce 5 additional direct flights to and from Srinagar to Delhi and 2 additional flights between Leh and Delhi in order to cater to the additional demand from the upcoming Amarnath Yatra from June 30. Go First currently operates 9 flights daily between Delhi and Srinagar and 5 flights daily between Delhi and Leh.