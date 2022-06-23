‘Goddess Mauli, may your blessings continue on Devendra..;’ BJP’s poster on Maharashtra political row

According to sources, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has put up posters in Maharashtra seeking Goddess Mauli to keep blessing the group and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis. Additionally, it stated that after he was appointed chief minister, Fadnavis will pray to the goddess.

‘Goddess Mauli, may your blessings continue to be upon us, and Devendra ji will come to offer prayers to you in Pandharpur, after becoming the CM,’ reads the poster, which surfaced in Aurangabad on Sunday. Pune was reportedly home to some of the same posters. At Devendra Fadnavis’ house, ‘Sagar,’ BJP leaders, including MLAs, are currently meeting. To date, more than 10 MLAs have arrived. There will probably be