Likely dates of Eid Al Adha revealed

Dubai: Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society has revealed the possible date of Eid Al Adha. Ibrahim Al Jarwan said that, Saturday, July 9, is likely to be the first day of Eid Al Adha. He said this as per astronomical calculations

According to the UAE’s official holidays calendar, Arafah Day — which is marked on the day before Eid Al Adha — is also a day off. So, UAE residents will, therefore, enjoy a four-day holiday from Dhul Hijjah 9 to 12. As per astronomical calculations, this would likely be from Friday, July 8, to Monday, July 11.

Also Read: Dubai Airports issues advisory for passengers

The day of Eid-ul-Adha falls on the tenth day in the final (twelfth) month of the Islamic Lunar Calendar; Dhu-al-Hijjah. The celebration of Eid-ul-Adha is to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s devotion to God and his readiness to sacrifice his son, Ismail. Therefore, Eid-ul-Adha means the festival of sacrifice.