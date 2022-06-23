Mamata Banerjee says, Democracy being bulldozed in Maharashtra

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stated on Thursday that democracy was being bulldozed in response to the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra. ‘In India, I am in doubt if any democracy works here! Where is democracy? If they bulldoze a democratic government! We want justice for people, for Uddhav Thackeray. After Maharashtra, they will topple the other government,’ said Mamata Banerjee.

She claimed that hawala money had been used to buy MLAs. She said it is ‘indeed shocking’ what is happening in Maharashtra. She added that the BJP tried to destroy the Maharashtra government in an unethical, illegal manner using ‘Hawala money’ because they lack the numbers to win the upcoming presidential election.

Mamata further questioned, ‘From my party, 200 people have been given notice by CBI and ED, but for BJP nothing happens. There is no limit to their money, is it not hawala? Is it not a scam that one ruling party is buying MLAs?’