Dubai: The opening date of ‘Expo City Dubai’ announced. His Highness Shaikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, announced the opening date of Expo City Dubai.

Expo City Dubai will be opened on 1 October 2022. The new city will feature a number of Expo 2020 Dubai’s flagship pavilions, entertainment and technology offerings. It will also feature offices, leisure facilities, food and entertainment venues, sports facilities and a mall. It will be reachable by the Dubai Metro and will also house the world-class Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC). DEC will host a range of conferences, events and activities.

Expo City Dubai will be free of single-use plastic and retain 80% of infrastructure and buildings that have been constructed, including 123 LEED-certified buildings.