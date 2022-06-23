PM Modi meets Droupadi Murmu, NDA’s presidential candidate

In advance of Droupadi Murmu filing her papers for the upcoming election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with her on Thursday. In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi stated everybody in India has backed Droupadi Murmu’s nomination for president. “Her understanding of grassroots problems and vision for India’s development is outstanding,” PM Modi said through a tweet.

Droupadi Murmu has received multiple praise from PM Modi for ‘devoting her life to serving society and empowering the poor’. ‘Confident she will be a great President of our nation,’ according to PM Modi.

On Tuesday evening, the BJP-led NDA selected Droupadi Murmu as its presidential candidate, while the opposition parties named Yashwant Sinha, a former finance minister, as their nominee for the office.