Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices ended higher. The gains in automobile, technology and pharma stocks and the fall in crude oil prices supported the upward rally of equity benchmark indices.

BSE Sensex jumped 443 points or 0.86% to close at 52,266. NSE Nifty moved 143 points or 0.93% up to settle at 15,557. Nifty Midcap 100 rose 1.21% and small-cap moved 1.31% higher. The broader market breadth of BSE was positive as 2037 shares have advanced, 1188 shares declined and 123 shares remained unchanged. The BSE midcap and smallcap indices gained by 1% each.

The top gainers in the market were Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp, Eicher Motors, M&M and Bajaj Auto. The top losers in the market were Reliance Industries, Coal India, NTPC, Power Grid Corporation and Grasim Industries.