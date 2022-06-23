These are the causes of low sex drive

Sex is very important in life. But, some complain of low sex drive. There are many reasons for this low interest in sex. Here are some reasons for the low sex drive:

Pain during sex: Vaginal pain can sometimes cause women to lose interest in sex. Decreased vaginal lubrication in women nearing menopause can often make sex more painful.

Depression: Mental health problems such as depression, endometriosis, fibroids, and thyroid disorders can adversely affect a woman’s sexual desire, both mentally and physically.

Hormonal changes during pregnancy, after childbirth and during breastfeeding can interfere with sex drive. Some illnesses and medications can sometimes lead to aversion to sex. The reaction to certain drugs can sometimes make you tired of sex.

Testosterone levels affect the sex lives of both men and women. Women’s testosterone levels rise in their mid – 20s.

Several people make mistakes during sex. These mistakes will ruin their sex life. Sexual problems begin to dwindle a couple’s life when these mistakes overpower the sensuality and pleasure during sex.