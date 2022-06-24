American long-range rocket systems arrived in Ukraine, says the minister

High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), a potent long-range missile system that Kyiv thinks can help turn the tide on Russia’s invasion, were supplied by the United States, Ukraine announced on Thursday.

Moscow’s soldiers are moving eastward in Ukraine in an effort to seize the Donbas industrial region, where Ukraine fears that some of its troops could become trapped in a Russian pincer.

‘I appreciate Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, a friend and colleague from the United States, for these effective resources. The Russian occupants will experience a sweltering summer. The last one for some of them is ‘Oleksii Reznikov, the minister of defence for Ukraine, tweeted about the delivery of HIMARS.

He made no mention of how many systems had actually arrived.

According to Ukraine, it needs the HIMARS systems to more effectively counter Russian rocket systems, which it claims are frequently deployed to shell Ukrainian positions in the Donbas.

Washington has claimed that Kyiv has given it guarantees that the longer-ranged weaponry won’t be utilised to attack Russian territory out of concern for a conflict escalation.

If the West gives Ukraine longer-range missiles to use in highly accurate mobile rocket launchers, Moscow has threatened to strike targets in Ukraine that they ‘have not yet been hitting.’