As first budget session for AAP-led Punjab government begins, tributes paid to Sidhu Moosewala.

Following tributes to former ministers Tota Singh and Hardipinder Singh Badal, as well as other people who have gone away during the last session, the Punjab Vidhan Sabha adjourned on Friday. Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, well known as Sidhu Moosewala, was a prominent singer and politician.

The House honored Moosewala, who was shot dead on May 29 after his jeep was ambushed by armed assailants in the Mansa district, during the opening session. Tota Singh received multiple tributes for his work as the Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP government’s minister of agriculture and education.

The members also paid honour to freedom fighters Tara Singh, Swarn Singh, Crora Singh, and Sukhraj Singh Sandhawalia as well as former state lawmakers Shingara Ram Sahungra and Sukhdev Singh Sukhladhi. During the obituary references, there was a two-minute period of silence held in memory of the deceased.