As floodwaters recede, fears of waterborne disease grow in Bangladesh.

An official in Bangladesh said on Thursday that authorities are bracing for the spread of waterborne diseases and racing to get drinking water to people stranded in their homes due to flooding across a quarter of the country.

According to Atiqul Haque, director general of the Department of Disaster Management, nearly 2,000 rescue teams were attempting to reach flood victims in 17 of the country’s 64 districts and bring them water and other supplies.

‘There is a chance of an epidemic now that the floodwaters have receded. We are concerned about the spread of waterborne diseases if clean water is not provided soon ‘Haque stated. ‘Our top priority is to ensure the availability of safe drinking water.’

According to the Directorate General of Health Services, over 4,000 people have contracted various waterborne illnesses, including diarrhoea, in flood-affected districts, with more than half of the cases occurring in the Sylhet region.

‘The situation is concerning. Every day, we receive an increasing number of patients. They are primarily afflicted with diseases such as diarrhoea, dysentery, fever, skin infections, and other waterborne diseases ‘According to Ahmed Hossain, Civil Surgeon of Sunamganj, one of the worst-affected districts,

More than 4.5 million people have been stranded, and 42 people have been killed, as a result of the worst flooding in the Sylhet region of Bangladesh in more than a century.