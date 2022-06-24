Bajaj Auto launches Pulsar N160 in India: Know the price and features

New Delhi: Leading automobile manufacturer in India, Bajaj Auto launched its new Pulsar N160 sports bike in India. The newest Pulsar is the second model based on the new Pulsar 250 platform. The single-channel ABS version is priced at Rs 1.23 lakh and the dual-channel ABS version will cost Rs 1.28 lakh.

Pulsar N160 is available in three colours – Racing Red, Techno grey and Caribbean Blue – on the single-channel ABS version. The dual-channel ABS version is only available with the Brooklyn Black paint scheme.

The bike is powered by 164.82 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. The engine gives out 15.7 bhp at 8,750 rpm and 14.65 Nm of peak torque at 6,750 rpm. It features telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear.

Pulsar N160 get disc brakes at either end while riding on 17-inch alloy wheels and runs the same 100/80 section front and 130/70 section rear tyre sizes. The bike comes with a semi-digital instrument console similar to the N250 as well as USB connectivity. It has a 14-litre fuel tank and weighs 154 kg.