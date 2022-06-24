Emirates Airlines to increase frequency of services to two cities

Dubai: The national air carrier of Dubai, Emirates Airlines has decided to increase the number of flights to 2 cities in Saudi Arabia. The airline company will increase the number of flights to flights to Jeddah and Medina. The decision was taken for the convenience of Hajj pilgrims.

Also Read: Wizz Air announces new flight services from this gulf country

The Dubai-based airline will deploy 31 additional flights to Jeddah and double the daily flights to Medina from June 23 to July 20. Emirates Airlines is witnessing strong demand for Hajj travel from Indonesia, Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Turkey, Egypt, Ethiopia, Malaysia, the UK, US, the UAE and Algeria.