Gulf country bans fishing, possession and trading this

Jun 24, 2022, 08:31 pm IST

Muscat: The Ministry of Agricultural, Fisheries Wealth and Water Resources in Oman has banned the  fishing, possession and trading of sea cucumbers. The ban will be in force  for a period of 3 years.

‘His Excellency Dr. Saud bin Hammoud Al Habsi, Minister of Agricultural, Fisheries Wealth and Water Resources, issued a ministerial decision banning fishing, possession and trading of sea cucumbers for a period of 3 years’, said a statement issued by the ministry.

The definition of trading includes: selling, buying, transporting, storing, or exporting and all related operations during the ban period.  The ministerial decision shall be effective as of the day following the date of its publication in the Official Gazette.

