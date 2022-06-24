Gulf country bans fishing, possession and trading this

Muscat: The Ministry of Agricultural, Fisheries Wealth and Water Resources in Oman has banned the fishing, possession and trading of sea cucumbers. The ban will be in force for a period of 3 years.
‘His Excellency Dr. Saud bin Hammoud Al Habsi, Minister of Agricultural, Fisheries Wealth and Water Resources, issued a ministerial decision banning fishing, possession and trading of sea cucumbers for a period of 3 years’, said a statement issued by the ministry.
The definition of trading includes: selling, buying, transporting, storing, or exporting and all related operations during the ban period. The ministerial decision shall be effective as of the day following the date of its publication in the Official Gazette.
