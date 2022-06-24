Himanta Biswa Sarma says, ‘Uddhav Thackeray should also come to Assam for vacation’

Himanta Biswa Sarma, the chief minister of Assam, said that Uddhav Thackeray visit Assam for a vacation in the midst of the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra. ‘I invite all the MLAs of the country to come to Assam,’ he said.

He added, ‘If the rebel MLAs stay in Assam for more days, then it is a good thing for me. I invite everyone. I also invite CM Uddhav Thackeray to come to Assam for vacation.’

How is this a federal structure if I close the hotels when people come here? he asked ANI in reply to the opposition’s remark about a violation of the federal structure. ‘If people come to Assam and I close down all the hotels, how is this a federal structure?’ he asked.

After the results of the MLC election were revealed, Eknath Shinde and 26 other MLAs vanished. This occurrence is thought to be the result of cross-voting by some MLAs of the in-power government. This is when a high-stakes political thriller in Maharashtra began. 38 Shiv Sena MLAs, according to Shinde, support him.