Major drug bust in TVM: 125 Kg Ganja seized, 3 held

Thiruvananthapuram: In a major drug bust, Thiruvananthapuram police have seized 125 kg of ganja from a group of three, including an accused in a murder case in the state capital, on Thursday. The City Shadow police team nabbed the accused from Kazhakoottam while they were returning with ganja from Andhra Pradesh.

Police conducted the vehicle inspection based on a tip-off received by Narcotic Cell ACP Sheen Tharayil. Police seized two cars with Andhra Pradesh registration, and ganja weighing 2 kg were kept as packages inside the trunk. The accused are identified as Sajeev(26), Subhash(34), and Unnikrishnan(33).

The accused were under the close watch of the police from Madurai in Tamil Nadu. Sajeev is the fourth accused in the murder case that happened in a flat at Karamana. Police have announced a probe into the incident.