PM Johnson suffers a setback after the UK Conservatives lose two by-elections.

Two parliamentary by-election losses suffered by the Conservative Party on Friday led to the resignation of the party chairman and reignited rumours about the future of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The defeats, one in the Conservatives’ traditional southern strongholds and the other in a seat snatched from Labour in the most recent election in northern England, raise concerns about the stability of the electoral coalition Johnson forged ahead of the 2019 presidential election.

After months of controversy over lockdown parties and amid an escalating cost-of-living crisis, Johnson’s metamorphosis from vote-winner to political liability may compel lawmakers to take action against him once more.

Following a police inquiry into meetings at his Downing Street offices, Johnson was fined for violating COVID-19 lockdown guidelines, which increased pressure on him to quit.

He has been under investigation by a committee over whether he intentionally misled Parliament. This month, he survived a vote of confidence by Conservative lawmakers, despite the fact that 41% of his parliamentary colleagues voted to have him removed.