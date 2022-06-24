President Ram Nath Kovind expected to visit Uttar Pradesh’s Banke Bihari Temple

Before his term ends in July, President Ramnath Kovind is expected to pay a visit to the Banke Bihari Temple in Uttar Pradesh. Savita Kovind, his wife, will go with him. Anandiben Patel, the governor of Uttar Pradesh, and Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of that state, will greet the president upon his arrival in Mathura.

In Mathura and Vrindavan, preparations for the president’s visit have started. To ensure that nothing untoward occurs while he is in town, the Agra Police and other intelligence service have been informed.

The sites that the president is expected to visit were examined on Thursday by Mathura’s District Magistrate (DM), Navneet Singh Chahal. Despite the lack of a confirmed schedule for the president’s visit, according to Chahal, preparations have already begun.

The security precautions in Mathura are being managed by Rajeev Krishna, the Additional Director General (ADG) of the Agra zone. He claimed that the Agra region is now entirely peaceful and that there won’t be any disruptions during the president’s visit.