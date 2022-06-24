DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Saudi Arabia bans 15 items for pilgrims when travelling to perform Hajj

Jun 24, 2022, 04:15 pm IST

Riyadh: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia announced that   15 items  are prohibited for pilgrims to carry when travelling by plane to perform Hajj. The ministry divided the prohibited items into 4 sections.

The list of banned items:

Sharp Objects:

Razor blades

Scalpels

Knives

Scissors

Construction Tools:

Drills

Nails

Screwdrivers

Hammers

All Forms of Firearms:

Fireworks

Tasers

Bullets

Guns

Other Items:

Pressurized substances

Flammable substances

Poisonous substances

On April 9, Saudi Arabia had announced that it will allow one million pilgrims from inside and outside the kingdom to perform the Hajj this year.

