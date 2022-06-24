Saudi Arabia bans 15 items for pilgrims when travelling to perform Hajj

Riyadh: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia announced that 15 items are prohibited for pilgrims to carry when travelling by plane to perform Hajj. The ministry divided the prohibited items into 4 sections.
The list of banned items:
Sharp Objects:
Razor blades
Scalpels
Knives
Scissors
Construction Tools:
Drills
Nails
Screwdrivers
Hammers
All Forms of Firearms:
Fireworks
Tasers
Bullets
Guns
Other Items:
Pressurized substances
Flammable substances
Poisonous substances
On April 9, Saudi Arabia had announced that it will allow one million pilgrims from inside and outside the kingdom to perform the Hajj this year.
