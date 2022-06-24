Three Pakistani fishing boats seized by BSF from Gujarat Creek.

Three Pakistani fishing boats were taken by the Bhuj Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday from the Kutch district of Gujarat’s Harami Nala creek. The creek is located in Gujarat at the maritime border of India and Pakistan.

The troops noticed the boats moving during a patrol, according to the officials, and sprang into action to take them. When the BSF soldiers arrived, the Pakistani fishermen fled, leaving their boats behind. To locate the fishermen, a search operation is being undertaken.

The seized boats were thoroughly searched in the meantime, but other than some fish and fishing equipment, nothing suspicious was found there. The BSF had earlier on April 4 taken a Pakistani fishing boat from the same waterway.