After the moon and mars, India is travelling to Venus, according to ISRO

The Indian Space Research Organization has previously stunned the world by launching space missions at incredibly inexpensive costs. The ISRO has now set its eyes on an expedition to Venus, which will only cost between Rs 5 billion and Rs 10 billion, continuing this trend.

In contrast to other international space agencies like NASA, which spend vast money on space missions, the ISRO selects programmes that are affordable. ISRO’s Chandrayan-1 was a cheap spacecraft, with an estimated cost of Rs 3.86 billion. The mission itself cost Rs 6.3 billion, compared to Rs 3.67 billion for Chandrayaan-2’s launch.

The ISRO is currently thinking about a Venus voyage after its Moon and Mars expeditions. According to rumours, the ISRO was thinking of launching the Venus expedition in December 2024.

Until the Union government granted it its final permission, it wouldn’t be made public. It will be a unique mission, as the ISRO has been working to ensure.

The ISRO’s ‘Shukrayaan-I’ voyage to Venus has reportedly been conceptualised, according to sources. When the mission investigates the sun’s hottest planet in the upcoming years, it aims to find answers to these issues. The mission has garnered interest from a number of international space organisations, who want to deploy payloads aboard “Shukrayaan.”

‘Shukrayaan-I’ will most likely take off on a GSLV (Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle) Mk II, while it might also go up on a more powerful GSLV Mk III if it needs to carry more supplies or fuel.