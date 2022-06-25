Boris Johnson expresses concern that a ‘bad peace’ may be forced upon Ukraine

The economic effects of the war in Europe, according to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, could put pressure on Ukraine to reach a peace agreement with Russia that is not in its best interests.

‘Too many nations are saying this is a European conflict that is unjustified,’ he told broadcasters in Kigali, Rwanda, where he is attending a Commonwealth conference. ‘And so the pressure will grow to push – force, maybe – the Ukrainians to a poor peace.’

Johnson warned that if Vladimir Putin, the Russian President was successful in Ukraine, the results would be “a long-term economic calamity” and a threat to global security.