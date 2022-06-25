Delhi’s Pragati tunnel open for art viewers on Sundays on advice of PM Modi

The Pragati Maidan tunnel, which was inaugurated on June 19, will be closed to vehicular movement on Sunday as a result of the decision by the authorities to allow visitors to the tunnel to view the artwork on its walls, as suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the time of the facility’s opening.

The 1.3 km-long tunnel runs under Pagati Maidan and connects Mathura Road to Ring Road. Along with Fractal pattern artwork, it contains numerous murals that portray India’s culture, flora and fauna, zodiac symbols, and six seasons in various regions of the nation, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

Pragati Maidan Tunnel will be closed to vehicular traffic on Sunday, or June 22, according to a Friday traffic police advice. The tunnel will only be open to pedestrians. Please consider using Ring Road, Bhairon Road, or Mathura Road instead. Even pedestrian movement will not be allowed to cross the tunnel, according to police officials.