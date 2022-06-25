IAF conducts 1st Warfare & Aerospace Strategy Program’s capstone seminar

The first Warfare & Aerospace Strategy Program was conducted by the Indian Air Force on Friday, June 24, with the capstone seminar held at the Air Force Auditorium in New Delhi (WASP). The College of Air Warfare and Centre for Air Power Studies supervised the seminar’s operation. Senior officers from all three services, air power scholars, and academia from principal think tanks and premier colleges attended the event, which was keynoted by Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of the Air Staff.

The aim of WASP, according to Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, is to foster strategic thought and awareness among IAF personnel. He pointed out that the programme was created to give participants a brief introduction to the main areas of a country’s Comprehensive National Power, allowing them to understand the whole-of-government approach and form their own conclusions. In order to prevent the service from falling behind, he emphasised the “need to reassess the IAF’s strategic priorities” and to realign efforts.