If you’re a man, do you get sick frequently? This may be the cause.

Do you still recall the science classes you took in school? Do you still recall your chromosomal studies? We were told that each of us has a set of chromosomes and that there are two chromosomes, X and Y. In contrast to those with XY (or one X and one Y chromosome), people with XX (or two X chromosomes) are feminine. The majority of males can genuinely carry an extra chromosome, according to a recently published study. In the journal Genetics in Medicine, the study was published. More than 207,000 men’s data were included. Over 350 of the subjects were found to have an additional chromosome, either an X or Y. Few of these individuals were aware of this anomaly or had documentation of it in their medical files.

According to Dr. Ken Ong, a paediatric endocrinologist at the Medical Research Council (MRC) Epidemiology Unit at the University of Cambridge and a co-senior author of the paper, they were taken aback by the prevalence of this condition.

According to earlier estimates, 100 to 200 men out of every 100,000 men are XXY, according to the National Human Genome Research Institute. Out of 100,000 people, 18 to 100 were thought to be XYY.

The risk of developing various diseases can increase with more chromosomes. Infertility and delayed puberty are associated with those who have Klinefelter syndrome (KS) or an extra X chromosome. The National Human Genome Research Institute has found that XXY men had a four-fold higher likelihood of late puberty than XY men.

On the other hand, XYY syndrome, which is caused by an extra Y chromosome or 47, does not affect reproduction but has been associated to learning difficulties, including a delay in the development of speech and motor skills. They also have extremely low muscular tone, according to the Genetic and Rare Diseases Information Center.

Additionally, type 2 diabetes, atherosclerosis (plaque buildup in artery walls), pulmonary embolism (blood clots in the veins and arteries of the lung), and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease are all more prevalent in XXY and XYY men (which obstructs airflow to the lungs).

‘Why both KS and 47,XYY should show significant similarities in conferring substantially greater risks for several diseases in common,’ the scientists asked in their findings. Future studies, in their opinion, are required to look into the factors contributing to this increased risk.