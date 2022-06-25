India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage crosses 196.94 crore

New Delhi: Data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare revealed that the overall Covid-19 vaccination coverage crossed 196.94 crore (1,96,94,40,932).

As per the data released by the ministry, more than 3.62 crore (3,62,20,781) doses have been administered as the first dose and 2,23,36,175 as the second dose in the age group of 12-14 years,. In the age group 15-18 years, 6,02,72,529 doses have been administered as the first dose and 4,82,78,560 doses as the second dose.

1,04,08,628 health care workers (HCL) have received the first dose, 1,00,60,891 have received the second vaccine dose and 56,11,589 have been administered the precaution dose. 1,84,22,906 frontline workers were administered the first dose, 1,76,19,383 with the second dose and 99,40,140 with the precaution doses.

A total of 55,80,69,125 vaccine doses were administered as the first dose, 49,98,02,380 vaccine doses were given as the second dose and 24,07,273 as precaution doses in the age group 18-44 years. In the age group of 45-59 years, 20,34,14,801 have received the first dose, 19,30,99,268 have received the second dose and 22,93,280 have been administered the precaution doses whereas, 12,72,28,781 vaccine doses were administered as the first dose, 12,05,89,141 as second and 2,33,65,301 as precaution doses to the people over 60 years.

The Union government launched the mass vaccination drive on January 16 last year. In the first phase healthcare workers (HCWs) were vaccinated. Frontline workers (FLWs) were vaccinated in the second phase from February 2, 2021.The third phase began on March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. Vaccination for all people aged above 45 began on April 1, 2021 and people aged 18 and above from May 1 last year. The next phase of vaccination has commenced from January 3 this year for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.