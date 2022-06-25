Samsung unveils its 2022 Soundbar lineup

Mumbai: South Korean technology giant, Samsung unveiled its 2022 Soundbar lineup – Q series and lifestyle S series. The S series is the world’s slimmest soundbar.

The Q series Soundbars will be available in Q990B, Q930B, Q800B, Q700B and Q600B models at a starting price of Rs 31,990. The S series Soundbars will be available in S801B and S61B models at a starting price of Rs 24,990.The Soundbars are available across Samsung’s official online store – Samsung Shop, all Samsung retail stores, leading consumer electronics stores and online platforms, including Amazon and Flipkart.

Samsung Soundbar Q series comes with built-in Wireless Samsung TV-to-Soundbar Dolby Atmos connection. It supports Q-Symphony technology that will allow the Soundbars to work alongside the speakers of a compatible Samsung television for wireless Dolby Atmos experience. It also come with Space Fit Sound Advance technology.

Samsung lifestyle S series Soundbar come with support for Alexa Voice Assist and Airplay. It features Dolby Atmos.