Sea creature with needle-like teeth washes up on a beach in US

A strange-looking dead marine creature was spotted washed ashore In the United States. An animal with needle-like fangs is seen lying dead on a heap of rocks in the images shared on Reddit by user Kristine Tillotson. It looks to be rotting, with parts of its flesh peeling away. Tillotson stated that she found the animal near Mill Beach in Brookings, Oregon.

A social media post has gone viral since it was shared. On the images, a number of individuals left speculative comments in an attempt to identify it. One user wrote, ‘I think that is called Aaaaagh!!’ Another user said that it may be a wolf eel, a species that is found across the North Pacific. However, a third user pointed out that ‘the teeth aren’t big enough for a wolf eel and lingcod are known for replacing teeth daily which is why you can see the rows of new teeth with being shrunken’.

The strange creature is a kind of eel known as a monkeyface prickleback eel, Tillotson told a bone collecting club and a marine biologist community on Reddit, according to Newsweek. ‘I was excited and confused when I first saw it. I love walking the beach to see what washes up whether it’s animals or shells. I thought it was super interesting because it didn’t look like any fish I’d ever seen, it looked like one of those deep-sea creatures’, she added.

As per the publication, North America’s Pacific coast is home to monkeyface prickleback eels, also known as monkeyface eels. They can be found in rocky reef settings from Oregon to Baja California and Mexico.