YouTube India shares ‘nice resignation letter’; Twitter reacts…

Resignation letters are often hard to be penned, it involves giving up lot of bonds and emotions. Employees, to write good resignation letters , often tend to take help from Google, and now YouTube India has come up with such a resignation letter that they call- ‘Nice resignation letter’, through a tweet. The tweet shared by the official account of YouTube India has gone viral within hours of being posted.

The networking platform posted the screen shot on its Twitter handle with the caption: ‘nice resignation letter’.

nice resignation letter pic.twitter.com/qhYo3quPA7 — YouTube India (@YouTubeIndia) June 23, 2022

The tweet plays on the catchphrase of content creator Gaurav Chaudhary, popularly known as Technical Guruji, who usually begins his video by saying, ‘Chaliye shuru karte hain’. YouTube India followed it up with another tweet tagging Gaurav Chaudhary which read : ‘Let’s do this’.

YouTube ‘nice resignation letter’ tickled the funny bone of Twitter users. The official Twitter handle of Bajaj Capital has also retweeted a similar resignation letter.

yeh bhi theek hai — YouTube India (@YouTubeIndia) June 23, 2022

See some of the funny retweets here..

our handwriting might not be good but our tweets are ? — YouTube India (@YouTubeIndia) June 23, 2022

I have this one as well pic.twitter.com/mW920cHQ5t — Zahid khan @TRP (@therawpost) June 23, 2022