Hotwav launches new rugged smartphone: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone company specialised in rugged phones, Hotwav launched new rugged smartphone named ‘Hotwav W10’. The Hotwav W10 will be available to purchase from June 27 on AliExpress for a discounted price of $99.99 (roughly Rs. 8,000) until July 1. The actual price of the phone is fixed at $139 (roughly Rs. 11,000). It will come in Grey and Orange colours.

The rugged smartphone features a 6.53-inch HD+ display. It is powered by a Mediatek Helio A22 SoC. The smartphone has a 13-megapixel dual rear camera setup and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter on the front. It packs a 15,000mAh battery, which is claimed to provide 28 hours of uninterrupted video playtime. The battery supports 18W wired charging and reverse charging.

The handset features four satellite navigation systems — GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, and Galileo.