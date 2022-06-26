Kawasaki launches 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 400 in India: Know the features and price

Mumbai: Japanese automobile manufacturer, Kawasaki launched its 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 400 in India. The bike is priced at Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The 400 cc motorcycle comes with Euro5/BS6 emission norms and in revised colours.

The 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 400 is powered by 399 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled motor. The engine develops 44 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 37 Nm at 8,000 rpm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

The bike has 41 mm Kayaba-sourced telescopic forks and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear. Braking performance comes from 286 mm semi-floating petal front disc and a 193 mm petal rear disc. The bike rides on 17-inch alloys with 110/70 section front and 150/60 section rear tyre.

Other features include dual-channel ABS as standard, a twin-pod headlamp, fairing-mounted rearview mirrors, a fairly large 14-litre fuel tank, split seats and a side-slung exhaust.