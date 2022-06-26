DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSAutomobile

Kawasaki launches 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 400 in India: Know the features and price

Jun 26, 2022, 12:17 pm IST

Mumbai: Japanese automobile manufacturer, Kawasaki launched its  2023 Kawasaki Ninja 400 in India. The bike is priced at Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India).  The 400 cc motorcycle  comes with  Euro5/BS6 emission norms and in revised colours.

The 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 400  is powered by  399 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled motor. The engine develops 44 bhp at 10,000 rpm and  37 Nm at 8,000 rpm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

Also Read:  India’s Vijay Amritraj honoured with Golden Achievement Award and International Tennis Hall of Fame 

The bike has 41 mm Kayaba-sourced telescopic forks and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear. Braking performance comes from 286 mm semi-floating petal front disc and a 193 mm petal rear disc. The bike rides on 17-inch alloys with 110/70 section front and 150/60 section rear tyre.

Other features include  dual-channel ABS as standard, a twin-pod headlamp, fairing-mounted rearview mirrors, a fairly large 14-litre fuel tank, split seats and a side-slung exhaust.

Tags
shortlink
Jun 26, 2022, 12:17 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button