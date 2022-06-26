Market capitalisation of 9 of top-10 companies surge by Rs 2.51 lakh crore

Mumbai: The market capitalisation (m-cap) of 9 of the top-10 companies gained by Rs 2.51 lakh crore in Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) last week. Last week, BSE Sensex jumped 1,367 points or 2.66%.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) was the top gainer in the BSE. The m-cap of TCS surged by Rs 74,534.87 crore to Rs 12,04,907.32 crore. The market capitalisation (mcap) of Hindustan Unilever jumped by Rs 44,888.95 crore to Rs 5,41,240.10 crore. HDFC Bank’s market valuation rose by Rs 35,427.18 crore to Rs 7,51,800.31 crore and that of HDFC’s by Rs 24,747.87 crore to Rs 3,97,190.50 crore.

The market valuation of Infosys jumped by Rs 22,888.49 crore to Rs 6,06,734.50 crore and that of ICICI Bank climbed by Rs 17,813.78 crore to Rs 4,96,354.36 crore. Bharti Airtel’s mcap increased by Rs 15,185.45 crore to Rs 3,68,789.63 crore and that of State Bank of India by Rs 11,914.36 crore to Rs 4,05,489.73 crore. Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) added Rs 4,427.5 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 4,18,525.10 crore.

Meanwhile, the market valuation of Reliance Industries fell by Rs 59,901.07 crore to Rs 16,91,785.45 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries remained the most valued company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, LIC, State Bank of India, HDFC and Bharti Airtel.