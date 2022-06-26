New neckband-style wireless earphones launched in India: Know the price and specifications

Mumbai: India based technology company, Noise launched new neckband-style wireless earphones named ‘Noise Nerve Pro’. The Noise Nerve Pro are available for an introductory price of Rs. 899 on Flipkart in Cyan Blue, Neon Green, and Jet Black Colours.

The new earphones come with Bluetooth v5.2 technology. They will provide up to 35 hours of uninterrupted playtime per charge and up to 10 hours of playtime with a 10-minute charge. The new earphones have magnetic earbuds.

The Noise Nerve Pro earphones are said to have a wireless range of up to 10 metres. Users can also pair these Bluetooth earphones with two devices at the same time.