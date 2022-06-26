Panneerselvam claims, ‘true cadres of AIADMK behind me’

O Panneerselvam, the leader of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), claimed on Sunday that the party’s core cadres are with him despite the party’s current leadership crisis. ‘The cadres of Amma [Jayalalithaa] and MG Ramachandran [MGR] are behind him. I will always be with the cadres and work for them,’ OPS said in Madurai.

In a ruckus over demands for a single leadership on June 23, at the General Council meeting, Edappadi Palaniswami’s supporters threw bottles at OPS. OPS and EPS have split leadership duties since 2017. But now there is more pressure to choose only one person to fill the top post. ‘It is a very unusual situation. All those involved in this will face the people’ judgement soon,’ OPS said.

OPS’ name and image were recently removed from the issues published following the general council meeting by Namadhu Amma, the AIADMK mouthpiece. OPS replied to this by saying, ‘I don’t know when my name was added and when it was removed from that newspaper. No one can remove me from the heart of Amma. In 2002, when Amma became the CM of Tamil Nadu she said that she was lucky to have a trusted cadre like Panneerselvam. I don’t need another certificate.’