Portronics launches new boombox speakers in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Leading gadgets brand specialised in speakers, headphones and earphones based in India, launched new Dash 12 TWS boombox speakers in the market. It is priced at Rs 12,999. The speakers were launched at a discounted price of Rs. 7,799 with 12 months warranty on Portronics.com, Amazon.in, and in other leading online and offline stores in black colour.

The boombox style TWS speakers come with twin drivers, delivering 60W output. Dash 12 also comes with built-in multi-coloured LED lights and Bluetooth v5.0, AUX, and USB connectivity.

Also Read: Hotwav launches new rugged smartphone: Price and specifications

The speakers also get a USB Type-C port for charging and packs a 6,600mAh battery that can deliver up to 9 hours of playback time and up to 5 hours of playback time at maximum volume.