SRK celebrates 30 years in Bollywood, unveils first look poster of ‘Pathaan’

Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan marks 30 Years in the industry on Saturday. On this occasion, the actor unveiled the first look poster of his upcoming film ‘Pathaan’.

Sharing the poster, SRK wrote, ’30 yrs and not counting cos ur love & smiles have been infinite. Here’s to continuing with #Pathaan. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu’.

The 56-year-old actor sports a rugged look in the poster with long hair and beard, holding a shotgun in his hand. Shah Rukh Khan also did his first-ever Instagram Live on Saturday to interact with his fans. During the 30-minute conversation, SRK talked about Pathaan and said that it was a long-ago fantasy that he, Aditya Chopra, and director Siddharth Anand had shared.

Five years after Khan’s last film, ‘Zero’ (2018), ‘Pathaan’ produced by Yash Raj Films, will be released in theatres on January 25, 2023. The actor will also appear in two further movies in 2023, including the action comedy ‘Jawan’ with South director Atlee and the Rajkumar Hirani helmed ‘Dunki’.