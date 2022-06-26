Tiffany Haddish says she wants to be a ‘present mom’ and wants to adopt children.

After finishing her final two projects, Hollywood actor Tiffany Haddish announced her wish to adopt children and be a ‘present mom,’ always there for her children. The ‘Bad Trip’ actor said that ‘it’s hard out here’ when asked about the challenges faced by Black women seeking to adopt white children, according to People magazine.

‘It’s challenging being a black woman attempting to adopt a white child in this country. They will not permit you. White individuals are permitted to adopt babies who are black, Asian, or Mexican, but black people are not permitted to do so. How come? People, hurry up ‘Haddish acknowledged her dissatisfaction.

According to People magazine, she stated that she will be adopting children when she finished filming two of her unnamed projects. ‘Anyway, I have two more movies to finish before I adopt. I want to be present because I want to be a present parent if I’m going to be one ‘The actor admitted.

According to People magazine, when asked about the US Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the abortion law, Haddish said she thought it was an attempt to ‘control women’s bodies.’ She wanted to become a member of the ‘Congress’ party and draught legislation declaring the Supreme Court’s decision to be ‘illegal.’

‘I believe the issue is incarcerating individuals of colour. I believe it’s a means of controlling women’s bodies as well as a means of locking up more individuals. I’m going to run for Congress because of this. I’m going to draught legislation that would outlaw male masturbation. What do you say?’ the 42-year-old said.

Haddish is renowned for having a strong point of view. She had previously stood up for Will Smith after the actor hit Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith on stage during the Oscars 2022.

She described the whole incident as `the most beautiful thing I have ever seen`, as according to Haddish it made her `believe that there were still men out there that love and care about their women, their wives.’