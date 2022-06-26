With their 5-year-old son Taimur, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan attend a Rolling Stones concert.

On Saturday night, the Kapoor-Khan family, who are now on vacation in London, went to see the Rolling Stones in concert. It was a fantastic family night out. Before heading to the performance, the trio posed for pictures while wearing similar tees.

In the now-viral photos, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan both appeared prepared for a party. Along with his parents, Taimur Ali Khan may be seen attending the show.

Kareena posted two pictures of her family’s night out on social media. One photo featured Taimur, and the other her husband Saif, an actor who will soon appear in ‘Adipurush.’ On the first picture, the text read, ‘And here we come.’

‘The Rolling Stones Baby’, Kareena captioned another image she shared.

The pictures quickly went viral thanks to fans. Many people left the three meaningful messages on their social media fan pages.

Kareena will next be seen in the film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha.’ Aamir Khan plays the lead in it. According to reports, Saif will make a brief cameo appearance in the Advait Chandan film.

On the other hand, Saif is anxiously awaiting the premiere of his new movie, ‘Vikram Vedha.’ It is produced by YNOT and Plan C Studios under the direction of Pushkar-Gayathri. It also features Hrithik Roshan, Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, and Yogita Bihani in addition to Saif Ali Khan.