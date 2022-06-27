Asaduddin Owaisi declares, AIMIM will vote for Yashwant Sinha in presidential polls

The Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM announced on Monday that Yashwant Sinha, a joint opposition candidate in the upcoming presidential election, had its support.

In a press release, Mr. Owaisi stated, ‘AIMIM legislators will be voting for opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha in the Presidential elections. Sinha spoke to me on call earlier as well.’ AIMIM has two Lok Sabha members, seven Telangana lawmakers, five Bihar lawmakers, and two members in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.