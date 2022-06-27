Citizens take part in Pride Parades in Chennai and Bhubaneswar after two years

The Covid-19 pandemic caused a two-year break in the Pride Parade, but on Sunday, people of Chennai and Bhubaneswar came out to take part. People danced to traditional beats while participating in Chennai’s Pride Parade, celebrating love and identity. Glitter was applied to the cheeks of the residents of Bhubaneswar, who were seen carrying flags.

At the Rainbow Pride Walk, which took place on Sunday, hundreds of lesbians, gays, bisexuals, transgender people, intersex people, queers, and allies participated. The Kolkata Rainbow Pride Walk, India’s first Pride Parade, took place in Kolkata on July 2, 1999. These walks stand for a movement calling for social acceptance, equal rights, and a dignified life in society.

Through the walk, the community members also speak out against the discrimination and struggles the LGBTQ community faces in society. All through the country, June is celebrated as Pride Month, when members of the LGBTQ community walk in parades to express pride in their sexual identity.