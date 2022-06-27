Foreign portfolio investors withdrew Rs 45,841 crore from Indian markets

Mumbai: Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) continue to desert Indian equity markets. FPIs pulled out Rs 46,841 crore so far this month. This is the highest monthly outflow in this year.

In May, the foreign funds’ outflow was at Rs 39,993 crore and in April it was at Rs 17,144 crore. In March FPIs withdrew Rs 41,123 crore. The foreign fund outflow was at Rs 35,592 crore and Rs 33,303 crore in February and January this year.

The total outflow by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) from equities has reached Rs 2.13 lakh crore till now this year. So far in the first quarter of this fiscal year (April 2022 – up to June 24, 2022), FPIs outflow is at Rs 1,02,978 crore from the equities. In January to March 2022 period, the outflow from equities was at Rs1,10,018 crore.

FPIs outflow including equities, debt, debt-VRR, and hybrid market stands at Rs 2,19,705 crore so far in 2022 to date.

The rising crude oil price, high inflation and volatile Indian rupee are the main reasons for the sustained foreign fund outflow. As per market experts, the selloff in the equity market is nearly 17 times higher than compared to the selling in the debt market. The total outflow from the debt market in last six month is at Rs 12,530 crore.