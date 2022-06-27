Mohammed Zubair, co-founder of Alt News, was detained for instigating riots, hurting religious feelings.

Mohammed Zubair, the co-founder of the fact-checking website Alt News, was detained by Delhi Police on Monday for inciting riots and hurting religious sentiments.

153 of the Indian Penal Code (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot—if rioting be committed—if not committed) and section 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) are the sections under which Zubair has been charged.

After getting a Twitter notification concerning posts that endangered communal harmony, the Delhi Police’s IFSO (Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations) unit arrested Zubair. He was asked to appear in court today to witness in a 2020 case, but was arrested right away after this case was filed.

‘Today, during the course of investigation of a case registered at Special Cell police station, Mohammed Zubair joined the probe. After having sufficient evidence on record, he was arrested in the present case. He is being produced before a magistrate for seeking further police remand for the purpose of investigation,’ the police said. Pratik Sinha, a co-founder of Alt News, claimed in a tweet that after repeated requests, neither the mandatory notice nor a copy of the FIR were given.