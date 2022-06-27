Railways to restore Passenger, MEMU services at Express rate from July 25

Thiruvananthapuram: Railways has announced to restore the passenger and MEMU services that was stalled in Kerala due to Covid and the subsequent lockdown from July 25.

Express rate will be charged for these special services with a minimum rate of Rs 30. Only the cost prior to Covid will be imposed for season tickets. All the 104 train services temporarily halted by Southern railways will be restored within July 31. Among them, the Thiruvananthapuram division has to resume the highest number of passenger train services.

Netravati, Mangala, Kerala, and Dhanbad trains will deploy general coaches from June 30. The other 86 services, including Veraval Express, Gandhidham Express, Okha Express, Pune Express, Kochuveli- Bikaner, and Kochuveli- Porbandar weekly expresses will have general coaches from July 6.