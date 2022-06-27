Sexual Assault case; Actor Vijay Babu arrested

Vijay Babu, a producer, and actor, was arrested in Kochi on charges of abusing a young actress. Vijay Babu appeared before the inquiry team for questioning. Following this, the arrest was reported. He will be taken today to D Homes in Panampilly Nagar for evidence. Vijay Babu was questioned at the Ernakulam South police station. The investigating team was permitted to interrogate him from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today till July 3.

A police complaint was filed by the actress on April 22. According to the lawsuit, Vijay Babu tortured the actress on March 16 at the De Holmes Suites apartment and again on March 22 at the Olive Downtown Hotel. Following this, Vijay Babu went live on Facebook and announced the actress’s name. At the time, Vijay Babu claimed that the accuser had been paid multiple times and that, after he rejected the demand for more possibilities in the movie, she had arrived at the spot and filed a rape accusation.

Vijay Babu then traveled to India via Goa. Vijay Babu initially traveled to Dubai, then to Georgia. When returning to Dubai, he returned to Kerala after the police issued a Red Corner Notice. Vijay Babu was granted anticipatory bail in the case by the High Court. The bail was granted with conditions by the High Court. Bail was granted on a Rs 5 lakh bail. The requirement was that Vijay Babu appears before the investigation team between June 27 and next month.