The worldwide box office success of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ surpasses $1 billion.

The movie ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ starring Tom Cruise, opened in theatres on May 27 and has continued to do well financially. Over the weekend, the film entered the exclusive $1 billion club and surpassed all previous records at the worldwide box office.

The Tom Cruise film has surpassed Disney’s Marvel adventure ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,’ which stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Rachel McAdams, Jett Klyne, and Julian Hilliard, according to the most recent update from the BO.

A little less than ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ the Marvel film has made close to $943 million at the international box office.

The follow-up to Cruise’s 1986 action film had already surpassed all previous records at the American box office before this weekend. It brings in over $521 million in income total, including $484.7 million from foreign box offices.

In its fifth weekend of domestic release, the movie brought in an additional $30.5 million, propelling it back to the top spot for the weekend. $521.723 million is the calculated domestic total.

Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie wrote the script for the action drama movie, which was directed by Joseph Kosinski. The story centres on Maverick’s reluctant return to the United States Navy Strike Fighter Tactics Instructor programme and is set 36 years after its predecessor.