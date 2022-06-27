This Friday, Cardi B will release a new tune; see the teaser announcement

A new single from Cardi B is forthcoming. The rapper dropped a teaser video for her most recent unreleased song, which was produced by Tay Keith, during the BET Awards night ads (Drake, BlocBoy JB). On Sunday, the BET Awards were presented. On July 1, Cardi B will release a new song. The brief video had Cardi standing atop a building with the words ‘Coming Soon’ and ‘July 1’ written in fluorescent orange letters. Later, she revealed the song’s title on her Instagram page, which has the username ‘Hot Sh**.’ The announcement comes before Cardi B’s eagerly anticipated follow-up to her 2018 debut, ‘Invasion of Privacy,’ Variety reports.

Following the 2018 release, the American rapper and songwriter put out a number of joint projects in the years that followed. Her biggest hits from the previous year were ‘WAP’ with the Tag Team and rapper Megan Thee Stallion, ‘Shake It’ (featuring Kay Flock, Dougie B, and Bory300), and her duet with Lizzo on ‘Rumors’ from 2021.

It has been reported that ‘WAP’ and her 2021 single ‘Up’ will also be on her most recent album via The Playboy’s Centerfold platform.

Very little official information about Cardi’s long-awaited album is known, while on the 29-year-old singer’s part, she has not been in a hurry. In 2021, Cardi told XXL, ‘I feel like at this point, it’s like a timeline that I created.’

‘Because last year I was like: ‘I gotta put out my album this year,’ but then I just stopped working on my album out of nowhere because I feel like the whole COVID thing discouraged me to put out my album. Because I want to put out an album, and I want to tour, ‘ she said.

While performing with Migos at the BET Awards in June of last year, the rapper, on the other hand, managed to maintain media attention when she revealed her most recent pregnancy.