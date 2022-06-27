University student bags Rs 1.8 crore job at Facebook in London; Read on

A final-year student from Kolkata’s top-ranked Jadavpur University has been hired by Facebook and will receive a salary of Rs 1.8 crore annually. Computer science student Bisakh Mondal, who is in his fourth year, took the position with the best compensation this year.

Bisakh Mondal belonged to a modest background family in Rampurhat, Birbhum. His mother works in an Anganwadi, while his father is a farmer. In September, Bisakh will start working at his London-based company.

He said, ‘I will join Facebook in September. Before accepting this job, I got offers from Google and Amazon. I thought choosing Facebook would be best as the pay package offered by them was high’.

Also Read: 20 people found dead at South African nightclub

Furthermore, Bisakh added, ‘My professors are really happy. I also spoke to them personally and met some of them after I bagged the job offer’.

According to sources, nine JU students from various engineering departments have previously obtained abroad jobs with salary packages over Rs 1 crore. Bishak stated that he had immediate plans to travel to London. Everything is getting ready.