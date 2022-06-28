Boy banned for three years from entering a UK town for being ‘anti-social’

According to Metro.co.uk, a boy from a town in the United Kingdom had become so renowned that he was barred from returning for the next three years. Keylan Evans, a 14-year-old kid, has wrought havoc in the Worcestershire town of Kidderminster, UK, disturbing its citizens. Keylan did not spare anybody, from local businesses to residents, and he caused havoc across society.

After having had enough of the infamous youngster, a slew of complaints were lodged against Keylan. He was accused of engaging in anti-social and threatening behaviour on a frequent basis, as well as internet harassment. This caused the local authorities to take notice of the child’s misbehaviour and seek a remedy.

The case was heard in court, and Keylan was barred from entering the town until May 2025. Noticing Keylan’s threat, the court issued him a Criminal Behavior Order (CBO). Keylan was found to have caused ‘substantial hardship and harassment to local businesses, members of the public, and the wider community,’ according to the court. In addition to barring Keylan’s access into town, the Worcester Magistrates Court barred him from being in the company of more than three persons. His immediate family members were not included.

Keylan’s communication and conduct are likewise restricted. If the boy is caught violating the court’s restriction, he might face jail time or a large fine. Sergeant Daniel Townsend anticipated that the order would help the teen and keep him from engaging in misbehaviour. ‘ I hope the CBO gives the local population confidence that the police will take positive action in similar cases,’ the sergeant added.

Keylan is not the first child barred from entering a community. Another 17-year-old teenager from the UK town of Newton-le-Willows was issued a similar Criminal Behavior Order and was forbidden from entering the region. He was involved in offences such as stealing and violence, and the court issued him with a youth rehabilitation order, according to the St Helens Star.