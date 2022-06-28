Bus carrying 22 college students from Ranchi overturns near Gangtok

On Tuesday, an accident involving a bus carrying 22 college students from Ranchi occurred close Ranipool, in the Sikkim near to Gangtok. On a field trip to Gangtok, the St. Xavier’s College students from Ranchi, Jharkhand, were involved in an accident. The bus carrying the students derailed at the 7th Mile in the area of the Ranipool police station while they were travelling from Ranchi to Siliguri in West Bengal.

Hemant Soren, the chief minister of Jharkhand, said after the incident that he had spoken to his counterpart in Sikkim and that plans were being made for the injured people to receive the proper treatment. CM Soren stated that arrangements are also being made to airlift the children. However, he went on to say that the poor weather is making the airlift process more difficult.