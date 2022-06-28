Here are four great monsoon destinations in India

Some places in the country that you might not be able to enjoy during other seasons take a whole new vibrancy only during the rainy season. Here are 4 destinations in India for a perfect monsoon vacation:

Konkan Coast

During the monsoon season, the Western Ghats truly come to life. There is a beautiful stretch of beachfront that stretches south from Mumbai all the way to Goa. Get ready to snap photos of fishing towns, picture-perfect beaches, and magnificently decrepit forts.

Kodaikanal

Try this foggy hill town in the Palani Hills, 120 km northwest of Madurai. In comparison to Ooty, this place is more secluded and private. Kodaikanal is widely recognised for its greenery, the cool climes and the slow pace one would expect in a hill station. Additionally, you could see evergreen broadleaf trees including rhododendrons, myrtles, mahogany, and magnolias.

Spiti Valley

If you are more interested in playing in the snow and photographing the Himalayan splendour visit the Spiti valley, which is now open to travellers. However, Spiti won’t feel anything like the monsoon, so come ready with some sturdy winter apparel. The monasteries and lakes in Himachal Pradesh’s most northern region make for an Instagram-worthy scene.

Valley of flowers

Due to snowfall, this place is closed for the majority of the year and only open for visitors during the monsoon season. During this time of year, the valley in Uttarakhand is covered in a spectacular diversity of flowers.